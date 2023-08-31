Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 559,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.32. 2,952,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.58. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $326.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

