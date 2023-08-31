Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIDU. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $143.03. 1,438,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,202. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Baidu by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,252,000 after buying an additional 337,153 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,314,000 after buying an additional 251,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after buying an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Baidu by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

