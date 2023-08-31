Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.16.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.88. 13,282,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,110,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.77.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,232,764 shares of company stock worth $262,454,833 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

