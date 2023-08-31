Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.16.

Shares of CRM traded up $7.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,282,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,348. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 584.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.77. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,232,764 shares of company stock worth $262,454,833. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

