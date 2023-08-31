Roth Mkm Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $60.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.22. 1,560,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,801. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $30,019.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $30,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ambarella by 73.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

