BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. 2,098,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,369. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.00, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01. BOX has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,910 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

