Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $94.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $72.59. 78,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87. Greif has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

