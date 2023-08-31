Blair William & Co. IL Has $31.87 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.60% of Trex worth $31,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $71.11. 213,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,515. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

