Credit Suisse Group Trims Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Target Price to $41.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield
Brookfield Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.