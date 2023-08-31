Credit Suisse Group Trims Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Target Price to $41.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Brookfield stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 1,100,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.78 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.