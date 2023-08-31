Blair William & Co. IL Has $32.05 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $32,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR stock remained flat at $98.29 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 843,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

