Industrial Alliance Securities Analysts Give Tecsys (TSE:TCS) a C$45.00 Price Target

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) has been given a C$45.00 price objective by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.29% from the company’s previous close.

Tecsys Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tecsys stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.74. Tecsys has a one year low of C$23.75 and a one year high of C$34.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.89 million, a P/E ratio of 201.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.2753904 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Tecsys Company Profile

In related news, Director Peter Brereton sold 39,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total transaction of C$1,174,431.26. In related news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total transaction of C$137,724.96. Also, Director Peter Brereton sold 39,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total transaction of C$1,174,431.26. Insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

