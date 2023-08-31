Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $34,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.51. 2,548,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,545. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.16. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $195.84.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,010,519 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

