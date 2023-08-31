National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$107.00 Price Target at Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$109.00 to C$107.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. CSFB dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.96.

Shares of NA stock traded down C$1.69 on Thursday, reaching C$94.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,171. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$100.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C($0.02). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.0772317 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

