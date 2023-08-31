Blair William & Co. IL Buys 203,696 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,696 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 3.36% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $35,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.62. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

