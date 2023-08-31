Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,501 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.57% of RB Global worth $35,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in RB Global by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, Director Erik Olsson purchased 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $119,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,411 shares of company stock valued at $313,870. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $61.82. 499,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

View Our Latest Report on RBA

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.