Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2023

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDYGet Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.50 target price by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDY

Faraday Copper Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:FDY traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,800. Faraday Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$127.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.