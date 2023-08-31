Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.50 target price by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
