Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,835 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of CME Group worth $39,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.75. The company had a trading volume of 266,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.21. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

