CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,437,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096,429. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

