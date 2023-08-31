Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given a C$75.00 Price Target at Industrial Alliance Securities

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$75.00 target price by Industrial Alliance Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CGY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.75.

Calian Group stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.53. 7,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$51.25 and a 12-month high of C$68.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$616.70 million, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Calian Group news, Director Ronald Richardson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$52.50 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

