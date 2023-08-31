Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.74. The stock had a trading volume of 390,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.48 and its 200-day moving average is $261.84. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

