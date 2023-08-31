Blair William & Co. IL Has $54 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $53,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,951,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,688,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

