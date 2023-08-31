Blair William & Co. IL Has $41.88 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,493 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $41,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

SCHW stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.33. 2,425,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,191,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

