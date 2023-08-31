Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 595,089 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of PayPal worth $55,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.77. 7,765,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,389,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.