Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $51,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $297.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,521,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,762,592. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,610. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

