Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 27,217 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $48,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.16. 204,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.