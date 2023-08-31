Blair William & Co. IL Buys 3,859 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.44% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $46,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,567 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,104,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $259.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,892. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.01.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

