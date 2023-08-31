Blair William & Co. IL Buys 50,139 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,139 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $52,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.60. The stock had a trading volume of 195,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

