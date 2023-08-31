Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $40,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $205,146,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.4 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $417.07. 346,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,214. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.