Blair William & Co. IL Has $56.37 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,545 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.55% of CarMax worth $56,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in CarMax by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,292,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,453,000 after buying an additional 703,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,230,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 368,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,044. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

