Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,405 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $58,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $371.43. 223,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,510. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.33.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

