Blair William & Co. IL Has $62.15 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $62,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $391.99. 331,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.74. The firm has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

