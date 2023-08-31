Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $63,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

ORLY traded down $4.77 on Thursday, hitting $947.38. The company had a trading volume of 141,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,180. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $943.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $904.15.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,632 shares of company stock worth $21,206,671. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

