Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-$2.74 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $80.94.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OLLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 336,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.