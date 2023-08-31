BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.07 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in American Water Works by 17.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,219,000 after buying an additional 838,076 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after acquiring an additional 382,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,451,000 after buying an additional 82,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $139.54. 286,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,017. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average of $144.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.