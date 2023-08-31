BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.94. 746,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,571. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

