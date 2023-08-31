Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 50,651 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 50,651 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 560.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of HP by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

