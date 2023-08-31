BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get BOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,343. BOX has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,896,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,277,000 after purchasing an additional 87,347 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 566,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.