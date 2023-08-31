BOX’s (BOX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get BOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. BOX has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,560.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in BOX by 102.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.