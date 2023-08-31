Bank of America Trims Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price to $25.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

NYSE VSCO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. 3,012,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,130 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,094 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,449,000 after buying an additional 1,036,804 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14,440.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 853,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 847,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $23,634,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

