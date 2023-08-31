Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SIG opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $83.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.77.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,711. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

