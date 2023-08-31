HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,819 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HP were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $68,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in HP by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,495,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,337 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,779. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

