BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,811 shares of company stock worth $46,792,773. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $431.60. 1,708,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078,349. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

