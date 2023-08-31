BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 287.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 699.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,208. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $40,268.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,721,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $40,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,721,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,956 shares of company stock worth $35,996,778. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.