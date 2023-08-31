BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 485 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2 %

MS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.05. 2,199,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,172. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

