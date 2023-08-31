BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. STF Management LP raised its stake in Cintas by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 183,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,642,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $507.55. The stock had a trading volume of 74,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $518.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

