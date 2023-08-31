BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,153 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,416,000 after buying an additional 54,280 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.18. The company had a trading volume of 196,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,130. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

