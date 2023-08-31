BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.36. 2,316,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,162,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.