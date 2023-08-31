BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,414 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.4 %

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,949. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.