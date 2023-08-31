BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.
Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %
Deere & Company stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $413.19. 489,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,919. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
