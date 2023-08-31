Best Buy’s (BBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

BBY traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 757,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,468. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 9,259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $130,169,000 after buying an additional 1,571,421 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,639,000 after buying an additional 1,347,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

